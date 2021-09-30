Honda and Google collaborate for in-vehicle connected services

- Google’s in-vehicle connected service will be integrated into an all-new Honda model in the second half of 2022 in North America

- The latest upgrade will be introduced globally in a phased manner

Back in 2015, Google introduced the Android platform to automobiles. Honda Accord was the first model from the Japanese automaker to offer Android Auto in 2016. This time around, both the companies have collaborated to integrate Google’s in-vehicle connected service into an all-new model. This upcoming new model is expected to be introduced in the second half of 2022 in North America. Furthermore, the partnership is also expected to enhance the UX (user experience) for Honda customers.

The key functions of Google built-in are as follows –

Voice assistant – The on-board display audio is installed with Google Assistant that enables the user to access various functions via voice commands. This function allows the driver to control media, send messages, get directions, access vehicle functions, and more; just with the voice commands.

Navigation – The Google Maps will be integrated with the vehicle that will offer the convenience of navigating home and the estimated time of arrival. Additionally, the vehicle will also help in locating the nearest gas stations or EV charging stations, along with the business hours of stores.

In-vehicle apps – Google Play offers access to a wide range of apps. Customers will be able to enjoy the convenience of listening to music, podcasts, and audiobooks directly from their vehicle without using their smartphones. The in-vehicle apps offered on Google Play are believed to enhance the user experience within the vehicle.

Starting in the second half of 2022, Honda will begin integrating Google built-in with the all-new model that is slated to go on sale in North America. The upgrade will be gradually introduced globally in a phased manner.