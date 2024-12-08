Honda Amaze -More ‘Dezire-able’ now?

Introduction

Honda has raised the bar with the introduction of the new third-generation Amaze in the country. This compact sedan was due for an update, and now that it has received the much-needed refresh, the question remains: will it rival the sales of the segment leader, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire? We will explore this question by examining the factors that make the Amaze a worthwhile purchase, as well as the aspects it still lacks despite the update.

Variants

Honda has made the new Amaze quite straightforward by offering three variants: V, VX, and ZX. Each variant comes with both manual and automatic options, allowing customers to choose their preferred transmission across the range. This is in contrast to some competitors that only provide a manual gearbox for their entry-level models.

Features

The new-generation Amaze significantly improves upon its predecessor in both design and features. The interior of the Amaze is similar to that of the Elevate SUV. It comes equipped with a variety of modern features, including a free-standing eight-inch infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, semi-digital instrument panel, lane watch camera, automatic climate control, wireless charger, six airbags, rear AC vents, and a first-in-segment Level 2 ADAS suite.

Notably, the automaker has opted not to include a sunroof. However, features such as ventilated front seats and leatherette seat upholstery should have been a part of the package.

Engine and specifications

Under the hood, the Honda Amaze continues with the same 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol motor coupled with a five-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. This engine is tuned to generate 89bhp and 110Nm of peak torque. As for the fuel efficiency figures, the automatic version of the new Amaze is claimed to return a mileage of 19.46kmpl. Meanwhile, the manual version is rated to deliver 18.65kmpl of mileage. Among its rivals, only the Amaze sedan lacks a CNG powertrain option, which could significantly impact its sales due to the rising popularity of CNG vehicles in India.

Competition

The competitors of the Honda Amaze are quite limited, primarily consisting of three cars - the recently updated Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, and Hyundai Aura. Among these rivals, the Dzire has been the market leader for many years. With its latest update, the Dzire has become more premium in appearance and is equipped with many features. However, with the introduction of its new-generation model, the Honda Amaze has the potential to close the gap with the Maruti Dzire in terms of sales numbers.

Overall, the new Honda Amaze features a modern design and a complete overhaul of its interior. It offers a potent four-cylinder engine and respectable fuel efficiency. Among the few compact sedans currently available in the market, the Honda Amaze now has the potential to stand out as a more appealing option.