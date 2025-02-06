CarWale
    Honda Amaze introductory prices end; new price list revealed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Honda Amaze introductory prices end; new price list revealed
    • Introductory prices were valid up to 31 January
    • Launched in December 2024

    Honda Cars India has hiked the prices of the new-gen Amaze as the introductory prices of the model came to an end on 31 January, 2025. The updated model was launched on 4 December with introductory prices starting at Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The V MT and VX MT variants of the Honda Amaze have become expensive by Rs. 10,000 each, while the V CVT variant is now dearer by Rs. 15,000. Similarly, the ZX MT and ZX CVT will now command a premium of Rs. 30,000 over the outgoing prices.

    Notably, Honda has not changed the prices of the VX CVT in the Amaze lineup. The sub-four-metre sedan is now priced between Rs. 8.10 lakh to Rs. 11.28 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). This is the first price hike for the model, and Honda has also increased the prices of other models, such as the City and the Elevate in the recent past. Unlike most product lifecycles, Honda continues to sell the previous generation of the Amaze alongside the new-gen model.

    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
