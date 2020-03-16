Please Tell Us Your City

Honda Amaze facelift in the works; likely to be launched soon

March 16, 2020, 07:21 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
355 Views
Be the first to comment
Honda Amaze facelift in the works; likely to be launched soon

- Honda Amaze facelift could receive an updated fascia

- The model is already available with BS6-compliant engines

Honda Car India is working on revising its product range in India. The company was all set to unveil the India-spec fifth-gen City but the event was postponed due to Coronavirus. The brand has also revealed the WR-V facelift that will be launched in the coming weeks.

Now, we can confirm that Honda is also working on the Amaze facelift, which could be launched soon. Updates to the facelifted Amaze are expected to be similar to that of the WR-V facelift, and can include projector headlamps, new grille, reworked front and rear bumper as well as LED tail lights.

Powertrain options on the Honda Amaze facelift will include a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine. The petrol motor, which is paired to a five-speed manual transmission, produces 89bhp and 110Nm of torque. The diesel mill produces 99bhp and 200Nm of torque when paired to the five-speed manual transmission while the CVT variants produce 79bhp and 160Nm of torque. Both the engines have been updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms.

Honda Amaze Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 7.28 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.45 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.89 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 7.09 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 7.23 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.78 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 7.11 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.74 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.82 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Honda City 2014 Review

Honda City 2014 Review

The Honda City has always been one of the more ...

1567 Likes
377989 Views

Honda City 2014 : First Impression

Honda City 2014 : First Impression

A quick first impression of the New 2014 Honda ...

975 Likes
394852 Views

