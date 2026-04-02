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    Here’s Why Vinfast VF MPV 7’s Success May Depend More on Price than Product

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    Sagar Bhanushali

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    Here’s Why Vinfast VF MPV 7’s Success May Depend More on Price than Product

    With bookings open and prices due for a 15 April announcement, the Vinfast VF MPV 7 has arrived with a fairly clear brief. It is not trying to be a flashy halo EV or a niche commuter. Instead, it appears to be targeting something far more relevant to Indian buyers; a practical, premium family car. And that is precisely why its pricing will matter more than most of its brochure highlights.

    On paper, the VF MPV 7 has enough going for it to make a strong first impression. It gets a 60.13kWh battery, over 500km claimed range, fast-charging capability, and dimensions that suggest it has been designed around passenger space rather than just looks. In a market where many three-row vehicles still compromise on actual third-row usability, that alone could give it a meaningful point of difference.

    Interior Rear Seats

    But the Indian market tends to be far less forgiving when a new brand asks buyers to spend family-car money. A seven-seater is rarely an impulse purchase here. It is often the household’s primary car, used for office commutes, family trips, long-distance travel, and everything in between. That means buyers in this segment do not just evaluate the car, they evaluate the badge, after-sales support network, resale, and how easy it will be to live with a few years down the line.

    That is where Vinfast’s challenge lies. If the VF MPV 7 is priced too close to larger, more established ICE SUVs and MPVs, many buyers may still choose the familiarity of a Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, or MG. Price it too conservatively, though, and it risks diluting the premium positioning that Vinfast appears to be chasing.

    So, while the VF MPV 7 may have the proportions, battery size, and a family-friendly promise for India, its success could ultimately come down to one simple question: Does its price make buyers curious, or cautious?

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter
    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Image
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Rs. 19.90 - 23.90 Lakh
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