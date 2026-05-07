Here’s Why Hyundai Cannot Afford to get the Next-Gen i20 Wrong

The next-generation Hyundai i20 will arrive at an interesting time for the Indian car market. Premium hatchbacks, much like midsize sedans, are no longer the default aspiration purchase for urban buyers. Instead, compact crossovers with upright styling and road presence have become the trend. Yet, despite this shift, the current i20 has stayed relevant far longer than expected.

That says a lot about how well Hyundai got the formula right. Even today, the i20 does not feel outdated. Its design has aged well, the cabin still feels premium, and importantly, it remains one of the few cars at the affordable end of the market to offer a proper CVT automatic option.

The next-generation model, however, will need to go beyond simply adding larger screens and connected tech. Buyers in the Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh bracket now expect features once reserved for luxury cars — ADAS, ventilated seats, large digital displays, and sophisticated ambient lighting. Hyundai is expected to borrow heavily from newer models like the Verna and Venue for the cabin layout and infotainment experience.

But the bigger challenge for Hyundai is that it simply cannot afford to get the next i20 wrong. The premium hatchback segment may be shrinking, yet the i20 still plays a crucial role in Hyundai’s India portfolio. It’s a well-rounded hatchback for buyers who are not convinced by crossovers. More importantly, the i20 has shown Hyundai’s ability to make small cars feel premium, and losing that identity would mean losing one of the brand’s strongest differentiators in the Indian market.