Hennessey brings in the most powerful Overlanding Pickup

With Overlanding being a big scene everywhere around the world, Overlanding vehicles are getting to be quite popular. Hennessey, which is known to build some of the most popular and powerful custom vehicles has just unveiled its Mammoth 900 and Mammoth 1000 Overlanding pickup trucks which are based on the already very capable RAM TRX. The comprehensive package enables the world's most powerful pickup truck to take adventure-oriented owners further into the wild than ever before.

Keeping difficult conditions in mind, the Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX offers adventurer’s 1,012-horsepower of 4x4 go-anywhere performance combined with everything needed to be comfortable in the remote backwoods. The Mammoth 1000 TRX is celebrated as the world's fastest and most powerful truck. This performance comes courtesy of its 6.2-litre supercharged Hellcat V8 enhanced with Hennessey's high-flow 2.65L supercharger, larger fuel injectors, and high-flow induction system alongside performance-boosting calibration modifications. The upgrades result in a go-anywhere truck with 1,012BHP @ 6,500 rpm and mountainous torque of 1314Nm.

The tailored Overland Edition includes a wide range of user-friendly equipment for truck-based living. The modular system utilizes a robust TRX bed rack as its foundation, topped by a convenient hard-shell rooftop tent that takes mere minutes to set up. A retractable 55-inch awning provides shade and shelter, while auxiliary fuel tanks and a pressurized water reservoir are also mounted on the rack to increase range and utility. Other accessories include a 28-inch splitting axe, shovel, and LED perimeter illumination. Grab handles, and a retractable ladder improve accessibility to the tent and equipment. All customization’s and orders can be placed at HennesseyPerformance.com