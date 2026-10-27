Has Hyundai Got the Pricing of the Bayon Wrong?

Ex-showroom prices start at Rs. 10 lakh.

The Hyundai Bayon costs Rs. 2 lakh more than the entry-level Venue.

Indian car buyers are among the toughest to please. Features, dimensions and design matter, but ultimately, it all comes down to value for money. Buyers want to know exactly what they are getting for every rupee they spend, and this is where the Hyundai Bayon faces a rather tricky challenge.

With prices starting at Rs. 10 lakh, the Bayon sits in an interesting position in Hyundai's SUV line-up. The entry-level Venue starts at Rs. 8 lakh, while the Creta is priced from Rs. 10.91 lakh. That puts the Bayon Rs. 2 lakh above the Venue and just Rs. 91,000 below the Creta. On paper, that is a narrow gap between three SUVs that cater to slightly different needs. But does it make the Bayon's positioning difficult to justify?

The Price Gap Is the Problem

The pricing becomes even more interesting when you look at the top-spec variants. The Venue tops out at Rs. 15.65 lakh, the Bayon at Rs. 18 lakh, and the Creta at Rs. 19.64 lakh. While the Bayon sits comfortably between the two, it is close enough to the Creta to make buyers think twice before making a decision.

The Venue is the more affordable option, while the Creta offers a bigger footprint and a wider choice of powertrains. The Bayon, meanwhile, needs to convince buyers that its fresh design, cabin layout and practicality justify the premium over the Venue. And that is not an easy task.

What Does the Bayon Bring to the Table?

The Bayon's biggest strength is that it feels fresh. Its design gives Hyundai's SUV line-up a different flavour, while the cabin layout, shared with the new-generation i20, brings a more contemporary feel to the experience.

It also has some practical advantages. The Bayon offers the largest boot and the highest ground clearance of the three, which should appeal to buyers who want the practicality of an SUV without stepping up to a larger model.

However, it is not a clear win across the board. The Creta is bigger, and both the Venue and Creta offer a wider variety of powertrain options. The Bayon also misses out on rear sun blinds, while the Venue does not offer a panoramic sunroof. These differences may seem minor individually, but they matter when buyers start comparing features variant by variant.

At this price, the Bayon cannot rely on its design alone. Buyers will want to know whether it offers enough over the Venue and whether spending a little more on the Creta makes better sense.

The Bigger Picture Could Work in Hyundai's Favour

I do not see the Bayon becoming a runaway success overnight. It is unlikely to replicate the kind of traction a product such as the Maruti Suzuki Victoris can generate, particularly when value for money remains such a big factor in this segment. However, that does not mean the Bayon has no role to play.

The bigger picture is worth considering. Hyundai is expected to introduce the next-generation Creta next year, and with the SUV likely to grow in size and gain more equipment, a price increase is a reasonable expectation. If the new Creta commands a premium of around Rs. 1 lakh or more over the current model, the Bayon could find itself in a more comfortable position within the line-up.

That would give Hyundai more room to differentiate the two products and justify the Bayon's pricing. Of course, this depends on how the next-generation Creta is priced, but the current gap may not tell the whole story of where the Bayon fits in the long run.

So, Has Hyundai Got It Wrong?

No. The Bayon's starting price does make it a tough sell against the Venue, especially when the Creta is not too far away. But looking at it as just another SUV positioned between the two misses the point.

The Bayon could appeal to buyers who want something newer and more distinctive than the Venue, particularly those considering its higher variants but unwilling to stretch their budgets for the Creta. It gives these customers another option within the Hyundai family rather than pushing them towards a rival brand. That said, the CNG version of the Bayon is also expected to arrive in January, which could give sales a decent push.

For now, though, Hyundai has its work cut out. The Bayon needs to make a convincing case for itself beyond its styling and cabin appeal. Its long-term success may depend as much on how the rest of Hyundai's SUV line-up evolves as it does on the Bayon itself. The Bayon may not be a pricing masterstroke today, but it could make a lot more sense six months from now.