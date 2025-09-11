CarWale
    GST Revision Effect: Honda City, Elevate, and Amaze Prices to be Slashed Soon

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Price cut of up to Rs. 95,500
    • Festive benefits are also on offer

    With GST 2.0 set to take effect from 22 September, several automakers have announced a price revision of their models, starting later this month. The latest OEM to join this lineup is Honda Cars India.

    Honda City Left Front Three Quarter

    Honda has confirmed a price cut for all models it currently sells in India. Starting with the third-gen Amaze, the sub-four-metre sedan will become affordable by up to Rs. 95,500, while its second-gen sibling witnesses a price drop of up to Rs. 72,800.

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    Next up is the Honda Elevate, prices of which will come down by up to Rs. 58,400. Similarly, customers purchasing the City sedan will have to shell out up to Rs. 57,500 over the outgoing price list. Further, Honda added that there is a range of festive offers available across the range, and customers can contact authorised dealerships for finer details.

     Previous 
    Toyota Announces Navratri Offers with Benefits up to Rs. 1 Lakh
     Next 
    All You Need to Know about the New Electric Mercedes-Benz GLC

    Honda Elevate Gallery

    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 12.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda Elevate Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.20 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.64 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.88 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.20 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.72 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.19 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.73 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.84 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.49 Lakh

