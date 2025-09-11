GST Revision Effect: Honda City, Elevate, and Amaze Prices to be Slashed Soon

Price cut of up to Rs. 95,500

Festive benefits are also on offer

With GST 2.0 set to take effect from 22 September, several automakers have announced a price revision of their models, starting later this month. The latest OEM to join this lineup is Honda Cars India.

Honda has confirmed a price cut for all models it currently sells in India. Starting with the third-gen Amaze, the sub-four-metre sedan will become affordable by up to Rs. 95,500, while its second-gen sibling witnesses a price drop of up to Rs. 72,800.

Next up is the Honda Elevate, prices of which will come down by up to Rs. 58,400. Similarly, customers purchasing the City sedan will have to shell out up to Rs. 57,500 over the outgoing price list. Further, Honda added that there is a range of festive offers available across the range, and customers can contact authorised dealerships for finer details.