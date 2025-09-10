GST 2.0 Effect: Toyota Fortuner, Legender, And Other Model Prices Slashed by up to Rs. 3.49 Lakh

Updated prices set to be effective from 22 September

Revision applicable to the Glanza, Taisor, Rumion, and the Hyryder too

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced a price revision in its product range, owing to the updated GST norms, applicable 22 September onwards. The revision applies to the carmaker’s entire product portfolio.

The Toyota Fortuner, Fortuner Legender, Vellfire, and the Hilux get the highest cut, with the price tags coming down by up to Rs. 3.49 lakh, Rs. 3.34 lakh, Rs. 2.78 lakh, and Rs. 2.53 lakh, respectively. These are followed by the Toyota Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Taisor, and the Camry, which will witness a downward price revision of up to Rs. 1.81 lakh, Rs. 1.16 lakh, Rs. 1.11 lakh, and Rs. 1.02 lakh, respectively.

Coming to the more mainstream products in the Toyota range, the prices of the Glanza will drop by Rs. 85,300, while the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Rumion will become affordable by Rs. 65,400 and Rs. 48,700, respectively.