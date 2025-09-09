GST 2.0 Benefits: MG SUVs Prices Down by up to Rs. 3.04 Lakh

Effective from 7 September

Highest benefits on the Gloster SUV

JSW MG Motor India has announced that it has extended the full benefit of GST 2.0 revisions to customers across its ICE range. The updated prices took effect from 7 September, covering the Astor, Hector, and Gloster SUVs.

The government reduced GST on SUVs from 45-50 per cent to 40 percent, and MG has confirmed that customers will directly benefit from these revisons. Depending on the model and variant, the relief is significant:

Models GST Benefits Astor Up to Rs. 54,000 Hector Petrol Up to Rs. 1.49 lakh Hector Diesel Up to Rs. 1.49 lakh Gloster Up to Rs. 3.04 lakh

MG’s electric lineup, comprising the Comet EV, ZS EV, and the Windsor EV, continues to attract five per cent GST. This slab has not been revised as a part of the government’s move to encourage EV adoption. The carmaker has also rolled out 100 per cent on-road funding and a three-month EMI holiday, aimed at easing purchase decisions during the festive season.

Vinay Raina, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “By extending the full benefit of this reform across our SUV portfolio, we want to ensure that customers experience the immediate value of this change.”

Many other carmakers, including Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, and Toyota, have also adopted the same approach by passing on the full GST benefit to customers across their ICE vehicle ranges.