    GST 2.0 Benefits: Hyundai Car Prices in India Come Down by up to Rs. 2.4 Lakh

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    103,920 Views
    GST 2.0 Benefits: Hyundai Car Prices in India Come Down by up to Rs. 2.4 Lakh
    • New prices will be applicable from 22 September
    • Price cut of up to Rs. 1.24 lakh for the Venue

    Hyundai India has joined the discount bandwagon post GST 2.0, with the revised prices to take effect later this month. According to the company, there has been a price reduction of up to Rs. 2.4 lakh, and will vary based on the model. Applicable to select models sold in the country, the new prices will take effect from 22 September.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    The Hyundai Tucson receives the largest chunk of the GST revision benefits, with a price cut of up to Rs. 2.4 lakh, followed by the Venue, Venue N Line, and the i20 N Line ranges, with a price reduction of up to Rs. 1.24 lakh, 1.19 lakh, and Rs. 1.08 lakh, respectively. Next up are the i20, Exter, and Aura lineups, all of which will now cost up to Rs. 98,053, Rs. 89,209, and Rs. 78,465, respectively.

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    Simultaneously, the prices of the Hyundai Alcazar have been slashed by up to Rs. 75,376, while those of the Grand i10 Nios have come down by up to Rs. 73,808. Finally, the Creta, Creta N Line, and the Verna have become affordable by up to Rs. 72,145, Rs. 71,762, and Rs. 60,640, respectively.

     Previous 
    2025 Citroen Basalt X: All You Need to Know
     Next 
    Mahindra Passes on GST 2.0 Benefits, Prices Cut by up to Rs. 1.56 Lakh

