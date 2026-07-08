CarWale
    AD

    Government Likely to Delay E25 Rollout: Report

    Authors Image
    Dwij Bhandut
    2,814 Views
    Government Likely to Delay E25 Rollout: Report
    • Phased rollout planned amid backlash
    • Efficient ethanol-powered engines being worked on

    E20 – which means 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol, was a target set to be achieved by 2030, but this blend was achieved five years before the specified deadline, in 2025. Given that this rollout was rather quick for owners of E10-compliant vehicles, E20 and no option of lower blends, has attracted backlash from the masses. Factoring this, the government has an internal opinion that E25, which is a significantly higher concentration of ethanol, needs planning and a phased rollout, a report by The Indian Express stated.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    From 1 April, E20 has been the fuel of mandate. This essentially means that 20 per cent ethanol is the new standard blend, even for vehicles compatible with lower concentrations. Ethanol has a hygroscopic nature, which means it attracts atmospheric moisture, and also leads to phase separation. Water entering the fuel mix affects engine performance. Another concern with ethanol is the increased wear and reduced durability of fuel lines. Higher concentrations in non-E20-compatible vehicles also warrant ECU remapping. The centre has not charted out a rollout plan for E25, but a BIS notification pertaining to E30 standards is already up. Several consumers have also raised a concern of a perceptible drop in fuel economy.

    The report also highlighted that senior government officials share a sentiment that the E25 rollout needs to be phased, reasonable, and planned. The initial approach was a discussion with automakers to address allied concerns. Several carmakers told the Indian Express that they were working on engines that could extract maximum efficiency out of higher ethanol blends. The centre has also clarified that E25 will be rolled out only after successful completion of pilot tests, as well as a consultation with relevant stakeholders. Additional engineering for higher ethanol blends requires extensive testing, compatibility runs, and, lastly, homologation (certification of vehicles for safety, environment, and road-worthiness).

    Source

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    Tata Punch Becomes Best-selling Car in June 2026; Dzire Slips to Third

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    9th Jul
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV
    Rs. 18.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Jun
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    9th Jul
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    3rd Jul
    Skoda Kodiaq RS
    Skoda Kodiaq RS
    Rs. 66.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    2nd Jul
    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV
    Rs. 18.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Jun
    BMW X6
    BMW X6
    Rs. 1.78 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    26th Jun
    Mini Countryman C
    Mini Countryman C
    Rs. 47.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen eC3 X
    Citroen eC3 X
    Rs. 9.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class
    Rs. 2.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki 2026 Brezza
    Maruti 2026 Brezza

    Rs. 8.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    23rd Jul 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota New Hilux
    Toyota New Hilux

    Rs. 30.00 - 38.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Jul 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Starlight 560
    MG Starlight 560

    Rs. 20.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jul 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sorento Hybrid
    Kia Sorento Hybrid

    Rs. 28.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Syros EV
    Kia Syros EV

    Rs. 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift
    Maruti XL6 Facelift

    Rs. 11.52 - 14.47 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Jul 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda ZR-V
    Honda ZR-V

    Rs. 40.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Thar Facelift
    Mahindra Thar Facelift

    Rs. 9.50 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.51 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.05 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.31 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.50 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.10 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.72 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.06 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.31 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.93 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Government Likely to Delay E25 Rollout: Report