Government Likely to Delay E25 Rollout: Report

Phased rollout planned amid backlash

Efficient ethanol-powered engines being worked on

E20 – which means 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol, was a target set to be achieved by 2030, but this blend was achieved five years before the specified deadline, in 2025. Given that this rollout was rather quick for owners of E10-compliant vehicles, E20 and no option of lower blends, has attracted backlash from the masses. Factoring this, the government has an internal opinion that E25, which is a significantly higher concentration of ethanol, needs planning and a phased rollout, a report by The Indian Express stated.

From 1 April, E20 has been the fuel of mandate. This essentially means that 20 per cent ethanol is the new standard blend, even for vehicles compatible with lower concentrations. Ethanol has a hygroscopic nature, which means it attracts atmospheric moisture, and also leads to phase separation. Water entering the fuel mix affects engine performance. Another concern with ethanol is the increased wear and reduced durability of fuel lines. Higher concentrations in non-E20-compatible vehicles also warrant ECU remapping. The centre has not charted out a rollout plan for E25, but a BIS notification pertaining to E30 standards is already up. Several consumers have also raised a concern of a perceptible drop in fuel economy.

The report also highlighted that senior government officials share a sentiment that the E25 rollout needs to be phased, reasonable, and planned. The initial approach was a discussion with automakers to address allied concerns. Several carmakers told the Indian Express that they were working on engines that could extract maximum efficiency out of higher ethanol blends. The centre has also clarified that E25 will be rolled out only after successful completion of pilot tests, as well as a consultation with relevant stakeholders. Additional engineering for higher ethanol blends requires extensive testing, compatibility runs, and, lastly, homologation (certification of vehicles for safety, environment, and road-worthiness).

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