Government Cuts Excise Duty on Petrol and Diesel in India

Petrol duty reduced to Rs. 3 per litre, diesel duty scrapped

Move aimed at stabilising fuel prices amid global oil surge

The Government of India has announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel, in a bid to cushion the impact of rising global crude oil prices on the domestic market.

As part of the revision, the special additional excise duty on petrol has been cut from Rs. 13 per litre to Rs. 3 per litre, while the levy on diesel has been reduced from Rs. 10 per litre to zero. The new rates have come into effect immediately.

This move comes at a time when international oil prices have surged sharply, driven by geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions. The government’s decision is aimed at absorbing part of the cost burden, thereby preventing a sharp increase in retail fuel prices.

However, despite the duty cut, petrol and diesel prices at the pump are unlikely to see an immediate reduction. Instead, the benefit is expected to be used to offset losses incurred by oil marketing companies, which have been under pressure due to elevated crude prices.

In addition to the excise duty cut, the government has also introduced export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel, a move aimed at ensuring adequate domestic supply and discouraging excessive exports during the current volatile market conditions.