goEgoNetwork partners with VITS Kamats Group to set up EV charging stations

VITS Kamats Group, a hotel chain, has signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with EV charging solution provider goEgoNetwrok to install electric vehicle charging stations at the hotel group’s properties across India.

As a part of the agreement, goEgoNetwork will be setting up EV charging stations at 14 locations of VITS Kamats. The chargers will be compatible with all electric vehicles available in the country. In fact, EV owners can download the goME app on their Apple or Android devices to find the nearest goEgoNetwrok charger, track the charging progress, and receive real-time notifications.

“goEgo is excited about its new collaboration in the hospitality sector. These kinds of tie-ups will help reduce the range anxiety among the EV owners and help build the EV charging infrastructure. They will certainly help the EV owners to stop by to eat, relax, and refresh while their EVs are getting charged up at the same time.” said Dheeman Kadam, co-founder and CMO, goEgoNetwork.

The EV charging solution firm recently installed a charging station on the Mumbai-Bangalore highway, opposite Balewadi Stadium, Pune. It consists of two 60kW dual-gun chargers capable of charging four electric cars at the same time. This charging station also has a 3.3kW Bharat AC Type-3 charger to charge electric two- and three-wheelers.

On the occasion, Dr Vikram Kamat, Chairman, VITS Kamats Group, said, “By installing EV charging stations within our premises, hospitality industries like the VITS Hotels & Resorts are not only building trust in our guests, but they are also helping build the EV charging infrastructure in India. We are glad to be partnering with goEgoNetwork for this.”