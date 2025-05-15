Global-spec Jeep Compass Unveiled: Now in Pictures

New STLA Medium platform

Only for international markets

Jeep recently unveiled the all-new Compass globally. The company’s STLA Medium platform will underpin the SUV, which will be produced in Melfi, Italy. Here's the first look of the SUV through its image gallery, as it will initially debut in Europe.

2025 Jeep Compass Picture Gallery

Taking inspiration from its elder sibling, the Grand Cherokee, the new-generation Compass gets slim LED headlamps and even some lighting elements on the grille.

Both the front and rear bumpers have an aggressive styling. Moreover, there's side body cladding, squared wheel arches, and a blackened roof.

While the Jeep retains the brand’s trademark boxy characteristics, the SUV's new tail lamps feature a signature LED design and are wrap-around units.

Dimension-wise, the new Compass is longer and wider than before. It is 4,550mm long, 1,928mm wide (+85 mm), and has a 160mm longer wheelbase at 2,795mm.

There are six exterior colour options for customers to choose from - Hawaii Green, Antarctica White, Pacific Blue, Volcano Black, Yosemite Grey, and Amazonia Brown.

Inside, the new Compass sports a revamped cabin layout. There's a 10-inch digital instrument cluster and a 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Besides, it has aluminium elements across the dashboard, centre console, and the steering wheel. The carmaker also offers ventilated seats and an open-air sunroof as an option.

Another interesting thing to mention is that the longer wheelbase translates to 55mm of additional legroom, and the boot space has gone up by 45 litres to 550 litres now.

Powertrain

The new Jeep Compass will be available with multiple powertrains. These include an e-hybrid, e-hybrid plug-in, and a fully electric option, with all-wheel drive available with select models. However, this new-generation Compass will not be launched in India, as confirmed by Stellantis earlier. The existing version is essentially a facelift of the current-generation Compass that will continue to sell in India, while customers also benefit from various special editions.