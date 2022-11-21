Genesis X Convertible Concept showcased at 2022 LA Motor Show

- Third model in the X concept

- Follows X Coupe and X Speedium

Genesis – thea luxury vehicle division of Hyundai in America – has revealed the third X Concept at the ongoing 2022 Los Angeles Motor Show. The third in the X concepts, this is the open-top version in the X Concept line-up and carries over the design aesthetics set by X Coupe and X Speedium before it.

Appearance-wise, the X Convertible Concept matches the other two concepts to a T. Styling highlights include long hood proportions, a short rear deck, large multi-spoke designer wheels and sleek LED split lights. The V-shape Genesis fascia is still modern looking, two years after it debuted on the X Coupe Concept.

This being an open top, it gets a mechanical hard top which opens up into a transparent moon roof. At the back, the sculpted rear deck with twin-strip wrap-around tail lamps looks stunning. The cabin is a 2+2 with a driver-centric cockpit. It takes inspiration from Korean housing architecture, claims the carmaker.

We don’t expect to see a road-going version of this gorgeous-looking concept in the near future as it is a design study. But the inspiration from the X Convertible will be seen on open-top Genesis models in the coming years.