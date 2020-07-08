Please Tell Us Your City

Fourth-gen Kia Carnival MPV – Now in pictures

July 08, 2020, 11:35 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
724 Views
Fourth-gen Kia Carnival MPV – Now in pictures

Kia took the wraps off the fourth generation Carnival, which will be launched in international markets in the third quarter of 2020. The carmaker refers to it as a 'Grand Utility Vehicle'. All the specifications of this MPV, which features a longer bonnet and shorter overhangs, are expected to be revealed soon. For now, take a look at these initial batch of pictures released officially.

Kia Carnival Grille

Kia's typical tiger nose grille with a diamond-mesh pattern and chrome inserts are still prominent. However, there’s the addition of slimmer headlights with rectangular LEDs and stepped LED DRLs.

Kia Carnival Rear Logo

The new model retains its sliding rear door mechanism, but with a redesigned C-pillar. Round at the back, it features slim tail lamp units and a long LED light bar that stretches across the car’s width.

Kia Carnival Left Front Three Quarter

Images of the interior haven't been revealed yet. However, leaked images suggest the addition of a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel along with dual displays like that on the Mercedes S-Class.

Kia Carnival left rear three quarter

Powertrains for the new Carnival have also not been announced yet. Even so, reports say engine options might include a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol hybrid and a 2.5-litre turbo petrol.

Kia Carnival Left Front Three Quarter
Kia Carnival Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 30.31 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 31.28 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 29.41 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 30.36 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 29.99 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 27.81 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 30.01 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 27.94 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 28.32 Lakh onwards

