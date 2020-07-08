Fourth-gen Kia Carnival MPV – Now in pictures

Kia took the wraps off the fourth generation Carnival, which will be launched in international markets in the third quarter of 2020. The carmaker refers to it as a 'Grand Utility Vehicle'. All the specifications of this MPV, which features a longer bonnet and shorter overhangs, are expected to be revealed soon. For now, take a look at these initial batch of pictures released officially.

Kia's typical tiger nose grille with a diamond-mesh pattern and chrome inserts are still prominent. However, there’s the addition of slimmer headlights with rectangular LEDs and stepped LED DRLs.

The new model retains its sliding rear door mechanism, but with a redesigned C-pillar. Round at the back, it features slim tail lamp units and a long LED light bar that stretches across the car’s width.

Images of the interior haven't been revealed yet. However, leaked images suggest the addition of a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel along with dual displays like that on the Mercedes S-Class.

Powertrains for the new Carnival have also not been announced yet. Even so, reports say engine options might include a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol hybrid and a 2.5-litre turbo petrol.