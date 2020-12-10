CarWale
    Ford Ranger spotted; India launch on the cards?

    Ford Ranger spotted; India launch on the cards?

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,649 Views
    Ford Ranger spotted; India launch on the cards?

    - Reports suggest that the Ford Ranger could be launched in India

    - The model could be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine 

    The Ford Ranger has been spotted in India, with a few reports on the web stating that the brand could introduce the model in the country. Images shared on the web reveal an uncamouflaged unit of the Ranger seen in Mohali, Punjab.

    Ford Endeavour Left Rear Three Quarter

    Based on the same platform as the Endeavour, the Ford Ranger features a blacked-out front bumper with large silver-coloured skid plates, a huge grille with Ford lettering, fog lights, chunky wheel arches, roof rails, and the Ranger badging on the tail-gate. Reports suggest that the Ranger could be introduced in the hardcore Raptor variant, although there is no official confirmation from Ford India about the same. The Ranger Raptor gets an upgraded suspension and a few visual tweaks to help it stand out from the regular version.

    Ford Endeavour Rear View

    If the Ford Ranger does come to India, the model is likely to be imported via the CBU route and might cost north of Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the model gets the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine as the Endeavour, producing 168bhp and 420Nm of torque, paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The Ranger Raptor, if introduced, will source power from a bi-turbo variant of the same diesel mill, with the power output standing at 210bhp and 500Nm.

    Image Source

    Ford Endeavour Image
    Ford Endeavour
    ₹ 30.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Ford
    • Endeavour
    • Ford Endeavour
    • Ford Ranger
    • Ranger
    • Ranger Raptor
    • Ford Ranger Raptor
