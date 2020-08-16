Ford Freestyle Flair launched: Why should you buy?

CarWale
    Nikhil Puthran

    Ford has launched the sportier iteration of the Freestyle, called the Freestyle Flair in India with both BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options. The Ford Freestyle Flair is available in three colour options – white gold, diamond white and smoke grey. Read below to learn more why you should consider buying Ford's latest offering.

    What is good about it?

    The Ford Freestyle Flair offers six airbags and Active Rollover Prevention (ARP), a technology that works with Electronic Stability Control and applies brakes on relevant wheels to decrease engine torque to help prevent any potential rollover situations. Additionally, this variant offers FordPass, a one-stop app for diverse ownership needs without any additional cost. It gets distinctive cosmetic updates with a sporty red and black theme, while the interior gets black and grey upholstery. 

    What is not so good?

    The regular Ford Freestyle is limited to a manual transmission option in both petrol and diesel guise. Similarly, the Freestyle Flair continues to be offered with a five-speed manual transmission. 

    Specification

    Petrol 

    1.2-litre, three-cylinder - 93bhp at 6,500rpm and 119Nm at 4,250rpm

    Five-speed manual transmission

    Diesel 

    1.5-litre, four-cylinder - 97bhp at 3,750rpm and 215Nm at 1,750rpm 

    Five-speed manual transmission

    Did you know?

    Ford has introduced special offers for potential Freestyle customers. The customers who book any variant of Ford Freestyle before February 2021 will avail one-year premium subscription to ad-free music on JioSaavn. 

    Ford Freestyle Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.06 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.31 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.69 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.06 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.12 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.72 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.77 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.72 Lakh
