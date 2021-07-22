CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Ford Figo automatic variant launched in India; prices start at Rs 7.75 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    15,541 Views
    Ford Figo automatic variant launched in India; prices start at Rs 7.75 lakh

    - The Ford Figo automatic is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission

    - The model is available in two variants including Titanium and Titanium+

    Ford has introduced an automatic variant for the Figo in India, with prices starting at Rs 7.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The automatic transmission is available exclusively with the petrol powertrain. It is offered in two variants including Titanium and Titanium+. We have driven the Figo automatic, and you can read our review here.

    Under the hood, the Ford Figo automatic is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 95bhp and 119Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The company also offers the Figo with a diesel engine, with the five-speed manual unit being the sole transmission offering.

    Ford Figo Dashboard

    Feature additions to the Ford Figo automatic variant include the addition of new 15-inch, dual-tone alloy wheels and a Sport mode. A few other notable features of the model include electro-chromic IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, traction control, ESC, hill launch assist, and six airbags.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Ford Figo automatic:

    Figo petrol AT Titanium: Rs 7.75 lakh

    Figo petrol AT Titanium+: Rs 8.20 lakh

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    MG Hector owners now get extended time to purchase MG Shield Protect Plan

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    ₹ 1.18 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q7 Facelift

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - July 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • ford-cars
    • other brands
    Ford EcoSport

    Ford EcoSport

    ₹ 8.19 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Ford-Cars

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.88 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.10 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.49 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.82 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.93 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.58 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.69 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.58 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.36 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Ford Figo automatic variant launched in India; prices start at Rs 7.75 lakh