Ford Figo automatic variant launched in India; prices start at Rs 7.75 lakh

- The Ford Figo automatic is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission

- The model is available in two variants including Titanium and Titanium+

Ford has introduced an automatic variant for the Figo in India, with prices starting at Rs 7.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The automatic transmission is available exclusively with the petrol powertrain. It is offered in two variants including Titanium and Titanium+. We have driven the Figo automatic, and you can read our review here.

Under the hood, the Ford Figo automatic is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 95bhp and 119Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The company also offers the Figo with a diesel engine, with the five-speed manual unit being the sole transmission offering.

Feature additions to the Ford Figo automatic variant include the addition of new 15-inch, dual-tone alloy wheels and a Sport mode. A few other notable features of the model include electro-chromic IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, traction control, ESC, hill launch assist, and six airbags.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Ford Figo automatic:

Figo petrol AT Titanium: Rs 7.75 lakh

Figo petrol AT Titanium+: Rs 8.20 lakh