Ford Endeavour Sport teased ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Ford Endeavour Sport features blacked-out elements across the exterior design

    - The model is expected to be powered by the same 167bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine

    Ahead of its launch that is likely to take place soon, Ford has teased the Endeavour Sport in India. A single teaser image shared by the brand on its social media channels reveals the LED DRLs and headlamps on the model.

    Previous spy images have revealed that the Ford Endeavour Sport has begun arriving at the dealerships. The model features a black treatment on elements such as the inserts on the front and rear bumper, front grille, alloy wheels, ORVMs, side steps, and a strip running between the tail lights. Also on offer is a Sport badging on the bootlid. Details regarding the changes to the interior, if any, remain unknown at the moment.

    Under the hood, the Ford Endeavour Sport is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 167bhp and 420Nm of torque. This engine is paired only to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

