Ford EcoSport Titanium AT launched in India; prices start at Rs 10.66 lakh

- Ford EcoSport Titanium automatic is powered by the same 120bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine

- The petrol automatic combination was previously available only in the Titanium Plus variant

Ford India has introduced a new variant of the EcoSport, known as Titanium automatic, with prices starting at Rs 10.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new variant is positioned below the Titanium Plus automatic variant in the sub-four metre SUV’s line-up.

The Ford EcoSport Titanium automatic variant is powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 121bhp and 149Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Feature highlights of the Ford EcoSport Titanium automatic variant include paddle shifters, cruise control, push-button start-stop, dual airbags, traction control system, electronic stability control and hill launch assist.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Raina, Executive Director, Marketing- Sales and Service, Ford India, said, “With the new Titanium trim in the 2020 EcoSport line-up, we wish more consumers to enjoy the convenience of an automatic without compromising on the fun-of-driving. The outstanding value on offer will ensure that consumers no longer settle for underwhelming automatic technologies available in the market.”