Ford EcoSport SE variant teased ahead of launch in India

- Ford EcoSport SE variant will be launched in India in the second week of March

- The model is based on the EcoSport S variant; sans a tail-gate mounted spare wheel

Ford Motor Company is set to launch the EcoSport SE variant in India soon. Ahead of the model’s launch later this week, the American brand has teased the new variant of the compact SUV.

As seen in the teaser image, the new variant will be called the Ford EcoSport SE, and will be based on the S variant of the model. The teaser image reveals that Ford has dropped the tail-gate mounted spare tyre, and the rear profile gets a revised design in the form of a tail-gate mounted number plate recess, a chrome garnish, and a faux skid plate.

Ford India is yet to confirm any other changes to the 2021 EcoSport SE, however, the model is likely to come equipped with a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and a puncture repair kit, in lieu of the model missing out on the spare wheel. Engine options might be carried over from the standard variant, which currently includes the range of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel motors.