CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Ford EcoSport SE variant teased ahead of launch in India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,149 Views
    Ford EcoSport SE variant teased ahead of launch in India

    - Ford EcoSport SE variant will be launched in India in the second week of March

    - The model is based on the EcoSport S variant; sans a tail-gate mounted spare wheel

    Ford Motor Company is set to launch the EcoSport SE variant in India soon. Ahead of the model’s launch later this week, the American brand has teased the new variant of the compact SUV.

    As seen in the teaser image, the new variant will be called the Ford EcoSport SE, and will be based on the S variant of the model. The teaser image reveals that Ford has dropped the tail-gate mounted spare tyre, and the rear profile gets a revised design in the form of a tail-gate mounted number plate recess, a chrome garnish, and a faux skid plate.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Ford India is yet to confirm any other changes to the 2021 EcoSport SE, however, the model is likely to come equipped with a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and a puncture repair kit, in lieu of the model missing out on the spare wheel. Engine options might be carried over from the standard variant, which currently includes the range of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel motors.

    Ford EcoSport Image
    Ford EcoSport
    ₹ 8.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Ford
    • Ford EcoSport
    • EcoSport
    • EcoSport SE
    • Ford EcoSport SE
    • EcoSport SE variant
    • Ford EcoSport SE variant
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Citroen C5 Aircross bookings open in India ahead of launch
     Next 
    MG Motor India records sale of 4,329 units in February 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Fetured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jaguar I-Pace

    Jaguar I-Pace

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - 9th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • ford-cars
    • other brands
    Ford EcoSport

    Ford EcoSport

    ₹ 8.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Ford-Cars

    Ford EcoSport Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.46 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.73 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.01 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.29 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.41 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.92 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.28 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.93 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.57 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Ford EcoSport SE variant teased ahead of launch in India