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    Force Motors Hikes Prices of The Gurkha Range by up to Rs. 35,646

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    Aditya Nadkarni

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    Force Motors Hikes Prices of The Gurkha Range by up to Rs. 35,646
    • Available with two seating configurations
    • Prices now start at Rs. 16.31 lakh

    Force Motors has increased the prices of the Gurkha SUV, applicable with immediate effect. The model has witnessed a price revision for both the seating configurations it is currently offered in.

    Left Side View

    The five-door Gurkha, offered exclusively in the seven-seat form, has become dearer by Rs. 35,646. Simultaneously, the three-door Force Gurkha, essentially a four seat derivative, now commands a premium of Rs. 35,552 over the outgoing price list. With this revision, the model is now priced between Rs. 16.31 lakh and Rs. 17.63 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Gurkha range is powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine with an output of 132bhp and 320Nm, sending power to the wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. Also up for offer is a 4WD system, available as standard. The SUV received its last update back in 2024 when the company introduced the five-door iteration alongside a refresh for the three-door sibling too. A RWD version was also said to be in the works, although where it stands now remains unknown.

    Force Motors Gurkha Image
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 16.31 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
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    Force Motors Gurkha Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 19.87 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 20.32 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 19.62 Lakh
    PuneRs. 19.87 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 20.48 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 18.20 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 20.49 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 19.17 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 18.62 Lakh

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