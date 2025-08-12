Force Gurkha Becomes Dearer: Prices Revised For All Variants

Hike of up to Rs. 41,585

Available in three-door and five-door body styles

Force Motors has hiked the prices of its lone passenger vehicle for the Indian market, the Gurkha. Effective immediately, the update sees an upward price revision for both three- and five-door body styles.

The three-door Force Gurkha has become dearer by Rs. 3,218, while the five-door version now commands a premium of Rs. 41,585 as compared to the outgoing prices. With this, the Mahindra Thar rival is now priced from Rs. 16.78 lakh to Rs. 18.42 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Force Motors updated the Gurkha in early 2024, wherein the three-door version was not just updated with a plethora of changes inside and out, but it also saw the introduction of a five-door derivative, which comes with a seven-seat configuration. We have driven the updated Gurkha, and you can read our review on the website.