    Fleet-spec Kia Carens Clavis EV Priced at Rs. 18.2 Lakh

    Dwij Bhandut

    28,482 Views
    

    • Fleet-only

    • Based on the HTK+ variant

    Will It Conquer the Sub-Rs. 20 Lakh Fleet Segment?

    Kia India recently launched the electric version of the Carens Clavis. The eMPV now gets a fleet-spec HTM variant, which commands a premium of Rs. 20,000 over the HTK+ variant it's based on.

    Fundamentally Unchanged

    Priced at Rs. 18.20 lakh as opposed to the HTK+ variant which bears an ex-showroom tag of Rs. 17.99 lakh, the fleet-spec Carens Clavis EV gets a GPS tracker and a speed governor. Otherwise, it's the exact same variant, underpinned by a 42kWh battery pack that returns a claimed range of 404km. This setup is paired with a 99kW motor.

    Kia Carens Clavis EV Dashboard

    Unlike the higher trims, this one rides on 16-inch alloys and gets a black and beige two-tone interior. Standard safety features include six airbags, ABS, VSM, Highline TPMS, Speed Sensing Door locks, Impact Sensing auto unlock, ISOFIX, rollover sensor, and all-wheel disc brakes.

    Kia Carens Clavis EV Image
    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Rs. 17.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Kia Syros EV Spied for the First Time
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition: Photo Gallery

    Kia Carens Clavis EV Gallery

    Popular Videos

    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    youtube-icon
    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    By CarWale Team10 Jun 2025
    70192 Views
    428 Likes
