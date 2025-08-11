Fleet-spec Kia Carens Clavis EV Priced at Rs. 18.2 Lakh

• Fleet-only

• Based on the HTK+ variant

Will It Conquer the Sub-Rs. 20 Lakh Fleet Segment?

Kia India recently launched the electric version of the Carens Clavis. The eMPV now gets a fleet-spec HTM variant, which commands a premium of Rs. 20,000 over the HTK+ variant it's based on.

Fundamentally Unchanged

Priced at Rs. 18.20 lakh as opposed to the HTK+ variant which bears an ex-showroom tag of Rs. 17.99 lakh, the fleet-spec Carens Clavis EV gets a GPS tracker and a speed governor. Otherwise, it's the exact same variant, underpinned by a 42kWh battery pack that returns a claimed range of 404km. This setup is paired with a 99kW motor.

Unlike the higher trims, this one rides on 16-inch alloys and gets a black and beige two-tone interior. Standard safety features include six airbags, ABS, VSM, Highline TPMS, Speed Sensing Door locks, Impact Sensing auto unlock, ISOFIX, rollover sensor, and all-wheel disc brakes.