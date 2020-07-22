Please Tell Us Your City

Five quick tips to take care of your windshield wipers

July 22, 2020, 07:15 PM IST by Abhishek Nigam
Five quick tips to take care of your windshield wipers

Easy ways to drive safe in the monsoons

With the monsoons upon us, the windscreen wipers play a very important role in driving safely. It’s the windscreen wipers that make sure you have a clear vision when it’s pouring cats and dogs or when the vehicle in front is throwing muck at you. Being such important devices, it only makes sense that you keep them in ship-shape. Here are 5 easy ways to keep your windshield wipers in top shape this monsoon.

Keep the windshield clean your car’s wiper blades are going to wear more quickly if they’re wiping across filthy glass. To help prolong their longevity, clean your windshield every time you stop to fill up at a petrol pump. Most stations provide a squeegee specifically for this use, so take advantage of it. Just be sure to inspect the sponge before use and wipe it with a paper towel when needed, as the squeegees can harbour small rocks and other debris that can scratch your windshield.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Front Windshield/Windscreen

Never run the wipers on a dry windshield

Windshield wipers are designed to be used when the windshield is wet. Operating them on a dry surface can cause the wipers to wear out much more quickly than they would normally, which only causes extras expenses. When you do need to clean a dry windshield, such as when there’s dust buildup on the glass, press the washer button first. This will require you to keep your car topped up on windshield washer fluid, which is another thing to remember as part of your wipers’ routine maintenance.

Replace the blades at least once a year

Wiper blades are only designed to last about a year. After that, you’ll start to notice a decline in your driving visibility. To help combat this problem, buy replacements every year and change them on time. You’ll also need to keep an eye on the blades for signs of early wear, such as smearing, skipping, or squeaking across the glass. The process is so easy that you can do it yourself with a little practice. What also does not help is that with the high level of heat in India, the rubber on the blades can harden thereby affecting its performance.

Make sure the wiper arms are not loose

If you don’t want to see the wiper blades falling out of the car on the go, you’d better check the screws on the wiper at times. This should be an important check-point considering fact that the wipers work overtime in heavy rains. Remove the plastic cap and tighten the screws a little bit but make sure that they aren’t over-tightened.

Maintain the wiper blades rubber

Even during the monsoons, there are a string of blazing sunny days. In a bid to keep the wiper blades rubber flexible and soft, apply some petroleum jelly along the entire length of the wiper blades. This will make sure that the rubber remains soft and it retains its water wiping capability.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Swift
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift
