First-ever BMW M3 Touring teased playing in the snow

- Will debut this year

- Would carry forward xDrive AWD system

BMW is currently taking its own sweet time to introduce their most awaited M product. For the first time, the M3 label will come with a Touring badge – which stands for estate/station wagon in BMW’s say. The Bavarian carmaker has taken this winter opportunity to tease the first-ever M3 Touring undergoing its final testing in the snow – probably the Lapland.

Apart from the long-roof and a practical package, the M3 Touring would be identical to the ‘standard’ sedan and M4 Coupe. There might also be a Competition version, but nothing has been confirmed yet. So we could expect the familiar 3.0-litre straight-six which would also be available with a manual this time along with the xDrive AWD system. Power output should be identical as well – around 473bhp as standard and 503bhp in the Competition guise.

Even though BMW has done Touring body style in M cars before, there never was a proper M3 version. This practical iteration of the sports sedan (and coupe) should also come in with a few surprises if BMW wants to make a mark with it.