    First Tesla Showroom in India to Open Doors Tomorrow

    Haji Chakralwale

    First Tesla Showroom in India to Open Doors Tomorrow
      • Model Y to be the first model on sale
      • First showroom to open in Mumbai

    Tesla will open its first showroom in India tomorrow, 15 July 2025. Located in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, this new facility marks the American EV manufacturer’s formal entry into the Indian electric vehicle market.

    The showroom, which also serves as an experience centre, will showcase Tesla vehicles and allow customers to book test drives, customise their cars, and place orders. Ahead of the opening, Tesla has already shipped six units of the Model Y SUV from its Shanghai plant to Mumbai. These vehicles will be used for display and demonstration purposes.

    Tesla has not yet announced pricing details, but it is expected to initially comply with India’s current import regulations, which impose a duty of up to 70 per cent on fully built electric cars. This duty will affect the pricing of the Model Y and any other models that may be introduced.

    The brand is in talks with the Indian government about potential local manufacturing and assembly, which could help lower prices in the future. More Tesla outlets are expected to open in cities like Delhi and Bengaluru.

    Tesla Model Y Image
    Tesla Model Y
    Rs. 59.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
