First MG Select Dealership Opens in India

JSW MG Motor India has officially opened its first MG Select Experience Centre in Thane, Maharashtra, marking the brand's entry into India's luxury segment. The showroom, the first of its kind in India, is located at Rosa Vista in Waghbil, Kavesar, Thane West. This dealership will begin selling the M9 SUV and the Cyberster electric roadster this month.

In an official statement, the automaker said that the experience centre has been given an art gallery-like design with white interiors to ensure that the vehicles are at the centre stage in the showroom. The automaker has said that it will open 14 centres across 13 key cities.

Commenting on the opening, Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India, said, “Luxury consumption in India has grown exponentially in recent years. With MG SELECT, we aim to further create a niche for luxury car buyers by redefining and elevating the car ownership journey. Our vision of redefining the Indian luxury automotive landscape aligns with our dealer partners, and together, we will create newer benchmarks by offering technologically advanced products and exclusive experiences.”