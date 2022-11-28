Ferrari unveils Vision Gran Turismo with 1000bhp

- Will make 1,000bhp from a twin-turbo V6

- Is expected to get a top speed of 350kmph

Ferrari has just unveiled its virtual race car and the good part is that gamers will actually get to drive it, virtually of course. With a single seat and closed cockpit layout, the design has been inspired by Ferraris of the bygone era.

Powering the virtual racer will be the twin-turbo 3-litre, V6 engine that is also doing duty in other Ferraris. The engine produces a massive 1,030bhp and 900Nm of torque and is linked to an eight-speed, dual-clutch gearbox borrowed for Formula 1. The V6 engine is also assisted by three electric motors, one mounted at the back and the other two powering the front wheels. The hybrid part of the powertrain is good for another 326bhp.

Now, the performance, even by virtual standards, is staggering. According to Ferrari, the Vision Gran Turismo will hit 100kmph in under two seconds, 200kmph in under five seconds, and will go on to hit a top speed of 350kmph. Ferrari has even released a hypothetical lap time of under 1 minute and 10 seconds around its Fiorano track.

The virtual supercar will join the popular racing game, Gran Turismo 7 on 23 December. Ferrari will also be revealing a full-size scale model of the car at the museum in Maranello where it'll be showcased until March 2023 alongside other Ferrari unique projects.