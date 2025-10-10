CarWale
    Ferrari Elettrica: Brand’s First EV with 1,000bhp and QWD

    Haji Chakralwale

    Ferrari has taken its first big step in electrification, revealing its all-electric plans to the world. The Italian marque has officially showcased its first production-spec electric chassis, set to debut next year. This in-house-developed drivetrain, codenamed Elettrica, features advanced technology that promises to make it the next big leap for Ferrari.

    For starters, the Elettrica will house a 122kWh battery pack with a claimed driving range of over 530km on a single charge. Power will be sent to four motors—one on each axle—making the EV a QWD.

    Ferrari Engine Shot

    In terms of output, the motors on the front axle alone produce around 308bhp, while the rear units deliver a combined 831bhp figure. The system, which draws heavily from Ferrari’s F1-derived technology, offers a total output of over 1,000bhp. The Elettrica can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 310kmph.

    With its global debut scheduled for next year, Ferrari is ready to enter the EV era with its own distinct engineering and in-house innovation.

