Ferrari brings back Manual Gearbox but not how you might expect

Ferrari has revived the Holy Grail element of old-school sports cars as we know it – the gated manual gearbox. However, the Italian brand has taken an unconventional approach by blending nostalgia with modern technology instead of bringing back a traditional three-pedal gearbox.

The ‘manual’ option has been introduced in the 12Cilindri, and this limited-run model is called the 12Cilindri Manuale. It uses what Ferrari describes as a 'Manuale by Wire' system. Although there is a clutch pedal and the iconic open-gate shifter, they are not mechanically connected to the transmission. Instead, electronic controls work alongside the car's eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox to recreate the experience of driving a manual, complete with clutch modulation, gear engagement, and even the possibility of stalling the engine if the driver gets it wrong.

Ferrari says the system has been engineered to deliver the tactile feel and involvement enthusiasts associate with its classic manual models while retaining the performance of a modern dual-clutch transmission. The car gets the same naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine that produces around 830bhp. Production will be limited to 1,499 units worldwide.

Ferrari discontinued conventional manual gearboxes in 2012, citing low customer demand as buyers increasingly favoured faster paddle-shift transmissions. Yet, over the past few years, classic Ferraris equipped with gated manuals have become highly sought after, with values soaring in the collector market.

Whether Ferrari's new by-wire system will impress purists is something that remains to be seen. However, it signals that even as the automotive world becomes increasingly digital, there is still strong demand for a more engaging and emotional driving experience, albeit recreated through software rather than mechanical linkages.