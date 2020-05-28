Please Tell Us Your City

  • FCA launches new repayment solutions for Jeep customers

FCA launches new repayment solutions for Jeep customers

May 28, 2020, 11:06 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
281 Views
Write a comment
- 'Jeep for All' assures salaried customers a reduced EMI

- Step-up loan and 100 per cent financing available for women

- Loans available with lowest interest rates and EMI

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India has introduced 'Jeep for All' with a variety of funding options. This new suite of financial packages adds on to the brand's booking-to-purchase digital retail module with an added sense of reassurance and peace of mind for its consumers.

Jeep Compass Exterior

'Jeep for All' has been specially designed to offer a reduced Equated Monthly Instalments (EMI) for corporate salaried customers and a lowest loan interest rates from banks. Under this scheme, a 100 per cent on-road price funding is also available for women. Then, there's coverage in case of a job loss or any untoward accident or critical illness. It assures customers a low EMI in the first 24 months of the loan tenure.

The carmaker believes that these new initiatives will make owning a Jeep SUV more accessible than before. The lowest interest rates are available thanks to the various Jeep-PSU bank partnerships. Customers can also opt for a step-up loan for a tenure of up to seven years and a plethora of funding options facilitated under 'Jeep for All'. Prospective buyers can easily avail all of these options online as well through FCA's 'Book My Jeep' booking module.

Jeep Compass Exterior
