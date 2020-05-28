FCA launches new repayment solutions for Jeep customers

- 'Jeep for All' assures salaried customers a reduced EMI

- Step-up loan and 100 per cent financing available for women

- Loans available with lowest interest rates and EMI

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India has introduced 'Jeep for All' with a variety of funding options. This new suite of financial packages adds on to the brand's booking-to-purchase digital retail module with an added sense of reassurance and peace of mind for its consumers.

'Jeep for All' has been specially designed to offer a reduced Equated Monthly Instalments (EMI) for corporate salaried customers and a lowest loan interest rates from banks. Under this scheme, a 100 per cent on-road price funding is also available for women. Then, there's coverage in case of a job loss or any untoward accident or critical illness. It assures customers a low EMI in the first 24 months of the loan tenure.

The carmaker believes that these new initiatives will make owning a Jeep SUV more accessible than before. The lowest interest rates are available thanks to the various Jeep-PSU bank partnerships. Customers can also opt for a step-up loan for a tenure of up to seven years and a plethora of funding options facilitated under 'Jeep for All'. Prospective buyers can easily avail all of these options online as well through FCA's 'Book My Jeep' booking module.