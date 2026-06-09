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    Explained: BYD's plug-in Hybrid tech that promises over 1,200km Driving Range

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    Sagar Bhanushali
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    Explained: BYD's plug-in Hybrid tech that promises over 1,200km Driving Range

    BYD has brought its DM-i (Dual Mode Intelligent) tech to India, and while it may sound like just another hybrid system, it is actually quite different from the hybrids most Indians are familiar with.

    At a time when the industry is debating whether India should go all-electric or continue relying on petrol and diesel power, BYD believes it has found a middle ground. DM-i is essentially a plug-in hybrid system designed to behave like an electric vehicle for most of the time while retaining the convenience of a petrol engine for long-distance travel.

    The hybrid systems in popular cars like the Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, and the Innova Hycross are engine-first systems. The petrol engine does most of the work, while the electric motor assists whenever needed.

    BYD's DM-i flips that philosophy on its head. The system is electric-first, meaning the vehicle attempts to run on battery power as much as possible. The petrol engine often acts as a generator that produces electricity rather than directly driving the wheels. In many situations, especially in urban environments, the car behaves much like a pure EV. This approach delivers instant torque and refinement typically associated with electric vehicles while eliminating range anxiety.

    BYD’s system continuously switches between different operating modes depending on speed, battery charge, and power demand.

    EV Mode

    The vehicle runs entirely on electric power, making it ideal for city commutes and daily driving.

    Series Hybrid Mode

    The petrol engine starts up but only to generate electricity. The wheels continue to be driven by the electric motor, preserving the EV-like driving experience.

    Parallel Hybrid Mode

    During high-speed cruising or hard acceleration, the petrol engine can directly contribute power to the wheels alongside the electric motor for maximum efficiency. The transition between these modes is managed automatically and is largely imperceptible to the driver.

    At the heart of the system is BYD's 1.5-litre Xiaoyun petrol engine. The company claims a thermal efficiency of 43.04 per cent, making it one of the most efficient production petrol engines in the world. In simple terms, thermal efficiency measures how effectively an engine converts fuel into usable energy. The higher the number, the less fuel is wasted as heat.

    BYD claims a combined range of over 1,200km, which could allow drivers to travel between major cities with minimal refuelling or charging interruptions. For many Indian buyers, that could make the transition to electrified mobility significantly easier than jumping straight into a battery-electric vehicle.

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    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh
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