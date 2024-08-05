Exclusive! Tata Curvv EV arrives at dealers ahead of launch

Curvv EV prices in India to be revealed on 7 August

To be launched alongside the ICE version

Tata Motors is all set to announce the prices of the Curvv range on 7 August, and ahead of its launch, the model has started arriving at local dealerships across the country. We have got our hands on exclusive images of the same.

As seen in the images here, the new Curvv EV is finished in the signature Virtual Sunrise paint scheme. Exterior highlights of the coupe SUV include flush-fitting door handles, glossy black cladding, split headlamps, LED light bars at the front and rear, charging port on the fascia, dual-tone alloy wheels, sloping roofline, and LED taillights.

These images give us the first clear look at the interior of the 2024 Curvv EV. Notable features include a faux carbon-fibre finish for the dashboard, four-spoke multifunction steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, 12.3-inch touchscreen unit, touch controls for the AC buttons, and a panoramic sunroof. Further, it gets the centre console borrowed from the Nexon including the drive mode selector and modes, parcel tray, dual-tone theme, new keys, powered tailgate, electrically adjustable driver seat, electric parking brake, wireless charger, and an engine start-stop button.

Propelling the Tata Curvv EV will be two battery pack options, one of which includes the 55kWh unit paired with a single electric motor. A DC fast charger will allow the battery to attain 100km of range in just 10 minutes. The carmaker claims a range of 600km on a single full charge.