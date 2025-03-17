Exclusive! Tata Avinya Steering Wheel Patented

To feature a new two-spoke steering wheel

Expected to offer 500km range on a single charge

Earlier this year, Tata Motors showcased an updated version of its all-new EV at the Auto Expo 2025. Called the Avinya X, it’s all set to take production form, and now a leaked image confirms a new feature.

As seen in the image here, the Tata Avinya will get an all-new two-spoke steering wheel similar to the one in the concept version. This unit, unlike the current crop of Tata cars, gets a leather-wrapped centre and touch-based controls for various functions. While the left side offers controls for calls and music, the unit on the right side will function for cruise control and ADAS features. Further, the wheel could feature a dual-tone finish.

As per the concept images, the Avinya will get a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, sleek coloured instrument cluster, left stalk to control gear shifts, armrest with storage, ambient lighting, and a dual-tone interior theme.

Tata Motors has remained tight-lipped when it comes to the specifications of the upcoming Avinya. We expect the model to arrive with a claimed range of at least 500km on a single charge. Also up for offer could be RWD and AWD configurations.