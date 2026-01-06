CarWale
    AD

    Exclusive: Skoda Kylaq Prices Hiked with Immediate Effect

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    38,905 Views
    Exclusive: Skoda Kylaq Prices Hiked with Immediate Effect
    • Revision applicable to all variants
    • Prices start at Rs. 7.59 lakh

    Skoda Auto India has revised the prices for select models in its product portfolio. Applicable with immediate effect, the quantum of the price revision depends on the model and variant.

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    The Kylaq is offered in four variants, namely Classic, Signature, Signature+, and Prestige. As per the details, the prices of the top-spec Prestige AT and Prestige MT have been increased by Rs. 19,295 and Rs. 15,341, respectively.

    Next up, the Signature+ MT variant of the Kylaq has become dearer by Rs. 10,357, while the Signature MT and Signature AT command a premium of Rs. 10,000 each over the outgoing prices. Simultaneously, the prices of the Signature+ AT and the entry-level Classic variants have been hiked by Rs. 9,736 and Rs. 4,349, respectively.

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    With this update, the Skoda Kylaq range is now priced from Rs. 7.59 lakh to Rs. 12.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The model is offered with a sole 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, with transmission options including six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units.

    Skoda Kylaq Image
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched in India; Important Dates To Remember

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Kylaq Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    5th Jan
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    2nd Jan
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    13th Jan
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Rs. 13.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    6th Jan
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    5th Jan
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    2nd Jan
    MG Hector Plus
    MG Hector Plus
    Rs. 17.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mini Cooper S Convertible
    Mini Cooper S Convertible
    Rs. 58.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XEV 9S
    Mahindra XEV 9S
    Rs. 19.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Launching Soon
    Jan 2026
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 15.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
    Launching Soon
    Jan 2026
    Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jan 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Gravite
    Launching Soon
    Jan 2026
    Nissan Gravite

    Rs. 6.00 - 9.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Jan 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jan 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Renault New Duster
    Renault New Duster

    Rs. 12.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th Jan 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Feb 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast Limo Green
    Vinfast Limo Green

    Rs. 19.90 - 23.90 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Kylaq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 8.85 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.07 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.57 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.82 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.06 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.35 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.00 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.67 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.58 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Exclusive: Skoda Kylaq Prices Hiked with Immediate Effect