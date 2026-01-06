Exclusive: Skoda Kylaq Prices Hiked with Immediate Effect

Revision applicable to all variants

Prices start at Rs. 7.59 lakh

Skoda Auto India has revised the prices for select models in its product portfolio. Applicable with immediate effect, the quantum of the price revision depends on the model and variant.

The Kylaq is offered in four variants, namely Classic, Signature, Signature+, and Prestige. As per the details, the prices of the top-spec Prestige AT and Prestige MT have been increased by Rs. 19,295 and Rs. 15,341, respectively.

Next up, the Signature+ MT variant of the Kylaq has become dearer by Rs. 10,357, while the Signature MT and Signature AT command a premium of Rs. 10,000 each over the outgoing prices. Simultaneously, the prices of the Signature+ AT and the entry-level Classic variants have been hiked by Rs. 9,736 and Rs. 4,349, respectively.

With this update, the Skoda Kylaq range is now priced from Rs. 7.59 lakh to Rs. 12.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The model is offered with a sole 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, with transmission options including six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units.