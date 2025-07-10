CarWale
    Exclusive! MG Cyberster and M9 Waiting Period Revealed

    Haji Chakralwale

    Exclusive! MG Cyberster and M9 Waiting Period Revealed
    • Prices to be announced in the coming weeks
    • First two models to be sold via MG Select

    JSW MG Motor India recently inaugurated its first-ever MG Select showroom in Thane, Mumbai. Along with that, the automaker also showcased both of its first-in-line products, the M9 and the Cyberster, at the newly opened showroom. Now, although the prices are set to be announced in the coming weeks, we have exclusive details about the bookings and waiting periods for both models.

    As per our source, customers have shown great interest in both models, and deliveries of the same will commence within a couple of weeks of the launch. As for the bookings and waiting period, MG dealerships have already received an overwhelming response, with all future bookings to be fulfilled by December 2025.

    MG M9 EV Right Front Three Quarter

    The prices for the all-electric MPV, the MG M9, will be announced before MG Cyberster. That said, while the former will be an SKD, the latter, more swankier-looking electric convertible, will be brought here in India via the CBU route.

    Coming to the prices, we expect both models to have a sub-Rs. 80 lakh starting ex-showroom cost, possibly around Rs. 70 lakh. Having said that, the MG M9 rear seat experience review is live on our website.

    MG M9 EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 73.83 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 81.52 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 73.86 Lakh
    PuneRs. 73.83 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 73.82 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 74.49 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 73.84 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 73.82 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 73.75 Lakh

