Exclusive: Kia Sorento to Arrive With Two Powertrain Options at Launch

Pre-bookings open

Will rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner

Earlier today, Kia confirmed the arrival of the Sorento SUV for the Indian market, while simultaneously commencing bookings for this upcoming model. We have now got our hands on a few exclusive details of this car.

While Kia already confirmed that a hybrid powertrain will be available for the first time in its range of cars sold in India, we can now confirm that the Sorento will also get a diesel powertrain at launch. Interested customers can book either of these engine options via authorised dealerships or on the official website for a token amount of Rs. 25,000.

The teaser image of the new Kia Sorento reveals a two-tier LED DRL setup, square LED fog lights at either end of the air dam, sleek and long turn indicators, and roof rails. We can thus confirm that this is the latest iteration of the Sorento on sale in global markets, and in terms of exterior design, it also gets large blacked-out alloy wheels, gloss black ORVMs, A and B-pillars, body coloured door handles, U-shaped LED taillights, shark-fin antenna, and a number plate recess on the tailgate.

Inside, the 2026 Sorento for India is expected to come equipped with a four-spoke steering wheel, Level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, front seats with electric adjustment and ventilation functions, dual 12.3-inch screens, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and dual-zone climate control.

Kia has not revealed the technical specifications of the India-spec Sorento, but has said that key details and specifications will be revealed in due course. Once launched, the new Kia Sorento will rival the Toyota Fortuner, MG Majestor, Skoda Kodiaq, and the Volkswagen Tayron.