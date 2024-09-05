CarWale
    Exclusive! Kia Seltos prices hiked by up to Rs. 8,000

    Haji Chakralwale

    • Prices start at Rs. 10.90 lakh
    • Recently received a new Gravity variant

    Kia India has revised the prices of the Seltos SUV in September. Select variants of the popular mid-size SUV are now dearer by up to Rs. 8,000. With this, the Seltos is available at a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh with the top-spec version costing Rs. 20.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The Kia Seltos is offered in 11 variants, namely, HTE, HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, Gravity, HTX Plus, GTX, GTX Plus (S), X-Line (S), GTX Plus, and X-Line. As for the price revision, variants including HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, GTX, and X-Line have incurred a price increment of Rs. 8,000. Notably, while the starting price of the petrol version has remained unchanged, the base variant in diesel guise has received a price bump of Rs. 5,000.

    In other news, the Kia Seltos recently received a new Gravity variant. This variant is positioned above the HTX version and is available at a starting price of Rs. 16.63 lakh. Feature-wise, the Gravity variant of the Seltos is loaded with a dash camera, ventilated front seats, Bose-sourced music system, electronic parking brake, and more.

    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakh
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
