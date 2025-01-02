CarWale
    Exclusive! Hyundai Creta Electric bookings open

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Offers a range of up to 473km on a single full charge
    • Prices to be announced later this month

    Hyundai India officially unveiled the electrified Creta earlier today, which will be followed by its price reveal at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo on 17 January. The upcoming Maruti e-VItara rival will be available with two battery pack options.

    We have learned that the bookings for the Hyundai Creta Electric have commenced for Rs. 25,000, with deliveries expected to begin next month. The exterior design of the model, which is based on the ICE derivative of the Creta facelift launched last year, gets minor tweaks all around.

    In terms of features, the 2025 Creta EV will boast all-LED lighting, active aero flaps, panoramic sunroof, V2L charging, shift-by-wire technology, digital key, dual 10.25-inch screens, drive modes, EPB, ventilated front seats, new centre console, drive modes, 360-degree camera, and an ADAS suite.

    The new Hyundai Creta Electric will be offered with two battery packs: 51.4kWh unit with a claimed range of 473km and a 42kWh unit with a range of 390km. A 11kW home charger will be optional, allowing the battery to be charged from 10-80 per cent in four hours. Additionally, a DC fast charger will enable the battery to be juiced up from 10-80 per cent in 58 minutes. There will be 10 colours and four variants to choose from, details of which are available on our website.

    Hyundai Creta Electric
    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
