Everything That Is New With The Refreshed Mahindra Scorpio N

Prices start at Rs. 13.69 lakh

Gets panoramic sunroof, bigger infotainment, and more

The Mahindra Scorpio N has never really suffered from a lack of demand. Even four years after its launch, waiting periods continue to exist in several parts of the country. So, instead of rushing into a facelift, Mahindra has done something far more sensible. It has given the SUV the features buyers have been asking for while leaving everything else untouched.

With this update, the Scorpio N is now priced from Rs. 13.69 lakh to Rs. 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant and powertrain. This isn't a cosmetic makeover. The Scorpio N looks exactly the same, gets the same petrol and diesel engines, and continues with both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive options. The focus here is entirely on making the ownership experience feel more premium.

The biggest talking point is undoubtedly the panoramic sunroof. Until now, one of the biggest criticisms of the Scorpio N was its relatively small single-pane sunroof, especially since rivals had already moved to panoramic units. Mahindra has finally addressed that, and for many buyers, this alone could make the update worthwhile.

Another welcome addition is the 540-degree surround-view camera with Blind View Monitor. Considering the Scorpio N's size and upright stance, this should make parking and manoeuvring in tight spaces much easier than before.

Inside, the cabin finally gets the technology upgrade it deserved. There's a 12.3-inch floating touchscreen replacing the older unit, while a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster now offers full-screen navigation and three display layouts. Mahindra has also retained six physical shortcut buttons below the display, which should make everyday use far more convenient than relying entirely on touch controls.

Mahindra has also introduced Adventure Statistics, which displays information such as engine performance, G-force, roll and pitch angles, a compass, and an altimeter. It isn't something most owners will use every day, but it certainly suits the Scorpio N's rugged character. Other additions include a 65W USB Type-C fast charger for the front occupants and a redesigned set of 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, giving the SUV a slightly fresher look without altering its overall design.

The equipment list has also been revised across variants. The Z8S now gets the larger touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Adventure Statistics, front-view camera, driver drowsiness detection, and 65W charging. Step up to the Z8T and you additionally get the new alloy wheels, ventilated front seats, a powered driver's seat, Sony audio system, electronic parking brake, and front parking sensors. The flagship Z8L is where Mahindra has reserved the panoramic sunroof, 540-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS.

What hasn't changed is what's under the bonnet. The Scorpio N continues with the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engines, paired with manual and automatic gearboxes. Rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive options also continue to be available, depending on the variant.

Mahindra has focused on closing the feature gap with newer rivals while retaining everything that made the Scorpio N a success. If the lack of a panoramic sunroof or a more modern cabin was keeping this SUV off your shortlist, those concerns have now been addressed.