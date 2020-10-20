Europe-spec 2021 Suzuki Swift revealed

- Gets fresh cosmetic and mechanical updates

- Powered by a K12D 1.2-litre Dualjet Hybrid with a 12V hybrid system

Japanese vehicle manufacturer, Suzuki has revealed Euro-spec Swift facelift for 2021 model year. The hatchback gets a revised front-end styling, higher standard specification and even further emphasis on safety equipment levels across the range. Additionally, all models now get 12V hybrid system. The vehicle will be offered in SZ-L, SZ-T, SZ5 and SZ5 ALLGRIP grades.

The new SZ-L model includes air conditioning, rearview camera, radar brake support with adaptive cruise control, smartphone link for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, DAB radio, leather steering wheel, privacy glass, LED Headlamps, LED rear combination lamps, polished 16-inch alloy wheels and front electric windows.

The SZ-T variant now gets grey painted 16-inch alloy wheels, dual sensor brake support, lane departure warning and prevention, weaving alert, rear cross traffic alert, blind-spot monitor, traffic sign recognition and rear parking sensors.

The SZ5 variant adds navigation, 16-inch polished alloy wheels, automatic air conditioning, keyless entry and start, telescopic steering wheel adjustment, rear electric windows and door mirror side turn indicators. Interestingly, this variant also gets a 4WD system. Swift is available in one solid colour and six optional metallic colours with three dual-tone colours incorporating a black pearl roof also available optionally.

Mechanically, the vehicle now gets a K12D 1.2-litre Dualjet Hybrid, four-cylinder engine that produces 81bhp and 107Nm of torque at 2,800rpm. This engine enables the vehicle to sprint from 0-100kmph in 12.2 seconds. The CVT option is available in the SZ-T and SZ5 variants with a 2WD setup. Depending on the variant, the updated model offers safety features such as Radar Brake Support (RBS) system, Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS), vehicle weave warning, blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, and display audio system with navigation and smartphone connectivity.