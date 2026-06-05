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    Ethanol Production to Witness a Boost, 5k Stations by 2027- Hardeep Singh Puri

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    Dwij Bhandut
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    Ethanol Production to Witness a Boost, 5k Stations by 2027- Hardeep Singh Puri
    • Oil companies pushed for more flex fuel production
    • Flex fuel vehicles placed in zero-emission category

    NITI Aayog, the government think tank, has classified high-ethanol blends like E85 or Flex-Fuel Vehicles (FFVs) as zero-emission vehicles, given that they emit near-zero particulate matter (PM). Visually, this looks like a solution to tackle rising air pollution.

    Through the unveiling of the Maruti Wagon R FFV, honourable minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, and the honourable minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, announced that ethanol blending will gain a higher impetus, starting this year. E85, by BIS definition, is a standard for flex fuel. The honourable ministers charted out a roadmap for flex fuel, stating that the Mumbai-Pune-Nagpur and Delhi-NCR corridors will have 50-100 FFV outlets, followed by an expansion to nearly 500 outlets by end-2026.

    FFV stations will expand through 2027, and the government targets setting up 5,000 of them by the end of the next calendar year. FFVs are compatible with ethanol blends ranging between E20 to E100. The government is also working on pricing support, road tax concessions, making E85 test fuel available, and orchestrating awareness campaigns. The ultimate outcome has to be the creation of an indigenous energy ecosystem, Puri noted.

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