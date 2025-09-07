Electric Mercedes-Benz GLC gets a Massive 39-inch Display

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the electric GLC’s interior ahead of its global debut at the IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich. The SUV will be the first series-production Mercedes to feature the brand’s new design language, blending flowing surfaces with digital tech.

At the centre of attention is the new MBUX Hyperscreen, which now stretches across the dashboard from pillar to pillar. Measuring 39.1 inches, it is the largest display ever fitted in a Mercedes. The screen uses matrix backlight technology with more than 1,000 LEDs and supports zone dimming, allowing two display areas to be adjusted independently.

The cabin design integrates the instrument panel and centre console into one surface, highlighted by ambient lighting. Premium touches include galvanised air vents, metallic speaker grilles, and uncluttered door panels. Depending on configuration, the console offers trays for wireless fast charging, a new hard-key strip, and separated cup holders.

Mercedes has also introduced new ambient styles, which act as high-resolution screen backgrounds. These themes coordinate with the car’s lighting and controls to create moods ranging from calm to intense, cool to warm, and technical to emotional. Climate control adjustments even trigger temporary colour changes in the ambient lighting for added interaction.

The world premiere of the all-new electric GLC is scheduled for later today at IAA Mobility in Munich.