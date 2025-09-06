Electric BMW iX3 Unveiled with 805km Range and 400kW Fast Charging

Features an entirely new design language

To enter production in November 2025

BMW has officially unveiled the all-new iX3, the first EV based on the brand’s new Neue Klasse platform. The model marks the beginning of a new era for BMW, in terms of technology and charging capability.

Design highlights include vertically oriented kidney grilles, horizontal light signature where light replaces chrome, flush-fitting door handles, and a wraparound cockpit that merges with the door trims. The SUV also greets occupants with an animated sequence of light and sound.

Inside, the iX3 debuts the BMW Panoramic iDrive running the new operating system X. It combines multiple display elements, central free-cut display, multifunction steering wheel with new controls, and a 3D heads-up display.

At its core lies the sixth-generation of BMW’s eDrive tech featuring cylindrical-cell batteries with 20 per cent higher energy density, 800V architecture, and a new structural battery pack. The iX3 can be specified with two electric motors, including an ASM motor at the front axle for xDrive variants. The model also debuts “symbiotic brakes”, which enable 98 per cent of braking through energy recuperation.

The iX3 supports 400kW fast charging, enabling up to 372km of range in 10 minutes. On a full charge, the WLTP-certified range stands at up to 805km. The new iX3 goes into production in November 2025, with its technologies set to influence over 40 new BMW models by 2027.