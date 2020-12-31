D-segment warranty analysis: Standard and Extended coverage

India being a price-sensitive market, the C-segment sedans are a popular choice. However, the D-segment sedans are becoming the preferred choice among buyers seeking more space, power, and features. In the last few weeks, we covered the standard and extended warranty aspect for A, B, and the C-segment. Moving ahead, we will speak in detail about the warranty coverage for cars in the D-segment.

Hyundai

South Korean car manufacturer, Hyundai is a strong player in the country with a wide range of product options to meet the diverse requirements of Indian customers. The Hyundai Elantra is a popular name in this segment, which is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The premium sedan is covered under a standard warranty period of three years and unlimited kilometres.

Hyundai offers the widest range of extended warranty packages that can be availed on either slab one or slab two options. The extended warranty is further classified into fourth-year or 80,000km; fourth-year or one lakh km; fourth-year or 1.2 lakh km; fourth- and fifth-year or 1.2 lakh km; fourth- and fifth-year or 1.4 lakh km; fifth-year or one lakh km; fifth-year or 1.2 lakh km; and fifth-year or 1.4 lakh km.

The slab one extended warranty package for the Hyundai Elantra starts at Rs 7,480 and goes up to Rs 23,790. The slab two extended warranty package starts at Rs 8,230 and goes up all the way to Rs 26,160. To learn more about the variant-wise extended warranty packages, click here.

Honda

Japanese car manufacturer, Honda introduced the BS6 compliant variant options of the Civic earlier this year. The premium sedan has been leading sales in the segment in the last few months. The Honda Civic is covered under the standard period of three years and unlimited kilometres.

Customers can avail limited plans for the fourth and fifth year and one lakh kilometres. The limited plans start at Rs 17,199 and it goes up all the way to Rs 39,152 for the top-spec diesel variant. Alternatively, customers can also opt for the unlimited plans for the fourth and fifth year. The unlimited plans for the Civic start at Rs 22,359 and go up all the way to Rs 38,828 for the top-spec diesel variant. To learn more about variant-wise warranty packages, click here.

Skoda

Czech car manufacturer, Skoda offers a standard warranty of four years or one lakh kilometres on the Superb sedan. Interestingly, Skoda offers a fifth and sixth year or 1.5 lakh kilometres extended warranty across its product line-up with one model one price plan. Irrespective of the variant, customers can avail the extended warranty for the Skoda Superb at Rs 66,000.