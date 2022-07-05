CarWale
    Aditya Nadkarni

    Discounts up to Rs 84,000 on Renault Triber, Kwid, and Kiger in July 2022

    Select Renault India dealerships are offering discounts across the model range this month. Customers can avail of benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and loyalty bonus.

    The Renault Triber is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs 44,000. The Kiger, on the other hand, is offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and a loyalty benefit of Rs 55,000.

    Discounts on the 0.8-litre variants of the Renault Kwid include a cash discount of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000, and a loyalty discount of Rs 37,000. The 1.0-litre variant of the hatchback can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs 37,000. Meanwhile earlier this week, Renault introduced a new colour for the Kiger to celebrate the 50,000 units production milestone of the model.

